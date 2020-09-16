Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costidakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Locations
Family Foot Clinic2606 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 447-4776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and knowledgeable - made me feel like I was the only patient he had that day. Can't thank Dr. Nick enough for relieving my pain and my worry.
About Dr. Nicholas Costidakis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Greek
- 1972571297
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costidakis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costidakis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costidakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costidakis speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costidakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costidakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costidakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costidakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.