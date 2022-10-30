Overview

Dr. Nicholas Cossa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albany Medical College|Albany Medical College of Union University|Albany Medical College|Albany Medical College of Union University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Cossa works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.