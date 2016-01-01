See All Podiatrists in Miami Shores, FL
Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Coretti III works at Sante Age Management Solutions in Miami Shores, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Tamarac, FL.

Locations

    Sante Age Management Solutions
    9600 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 603-7650
    Florida Institute of Health
    2951 NW 49th Ave Ste 201, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 486-5700
    University Hospital and Medical Center
    7201 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 721-2200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Florida Medical Center - A Campus of North Shore
    5000 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 603-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Nicholas Coretti III, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235500422
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coretti III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coretti III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coretti III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coretti III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coretti III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

