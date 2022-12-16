Dr. Connors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Connors, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Connors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis IN - and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Connors works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic Center1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 629-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Orthopedic Center350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connors?
Today I received the first of three gel shots in my knee. I was in and out of the office quickly, got the shot with minimal pain and a clear explanation of what to expect next. Dr. Connors answered my questions and didn’t waste any time.
About Dr. Nicholas Connors, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1194723643
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Coll of Med-Gainesville
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital | University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine - Indianapolis IN -
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connors works at
Dr. Connors has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Connors speaks Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Connors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.