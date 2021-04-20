Dr. Nicholas Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Clarke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook and Tuality Community Hospital.
Locations
Tuality Rheumatology Clinic364 SE 8th Ave Ste 201, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 681-4363
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t love OHSU, but I love Dr. Clarke and his MA Deborah. He’s kind but honest and personable. I loathe my insurance company but stayed with them because I didn’t want to give him up as my doc.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
