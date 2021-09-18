Overview

Dr. Nicholas Church, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUNDEE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE, DENTISTRY AND NURSING and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Church works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.