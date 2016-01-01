Overview

Dr. Nicholas Cassis Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, Braxton County Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cassis Jr works at CHARLESTON ENDOCRINOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.