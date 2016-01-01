Dr. Nicholas Cannarozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannarozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Cannarozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Cannarozzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Cannarozzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nj Neurological Specialists - West Orange741 Northfield Ave Ste 210, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 630-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannarozzi?
About Dr. Nicholas Cannarozzi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1194810259
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannarozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannarozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannarozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannarozzi works at
Dr. Cannarozzi has seen patients for Arthritis and Chondrocalcinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannarozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cannarozzi speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannarozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannarozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannarozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannarozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.