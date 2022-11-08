Dr. Nicholas Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Campbell, MD
Dr. Nicholas Campbell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
Kellogg Cancer Center2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2112
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell was wonderful to my husband who is a cancer patient. At our consultation Dr Campbell took his time with us, he explained the treatment plan, told us the pros and cons of radiation. He explained the side effects and about the time table they would start. Dr. Campbell also told us when the side effects would start to diminish. Dr. Campbell made sure we were comfortable with the treatment plan and seemed to really care about us.
About Dr. Nicholas Campbell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1942445648
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Medical College of Georgia
- Medical Oncology
