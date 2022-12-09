Overview

Dr. Nicholas Camp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette.



Dr. Camp works at Ear Nose & Throat Center in Bentonville, AR with other offices in Carthage, MO and Eureka Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.