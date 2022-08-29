Dr. Nicholas Butler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Butler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Butler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They completed their residency with Kennedy Hosp Turnersville
Dr. Butler works at
Locations
Cornerstone Foot & Ankle100 Kings Way E Ste D6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son seen Dr. Butler. On the first appointment Dr. Butler and his team identified the problem I feared right way, but was able to reinsure me that day. They were ready, able and passivate about helping my boy. Can't explain as a parent the feeling but we left READY. With needing reconstructive surgery on both feet. And I can honestly say he's one of the best doctors you may ever have, may ever meet. Follow-up appointments, recovery, recovery paperwork Dr. Butler is professional and the great work on with. Family. Thank you for Everything. We miss ya.
About Dr. Nicholas Butler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528444809
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Turnersville
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
