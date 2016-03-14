Dr. Buss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Buss, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Buss, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Buss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buss?
Excellent. Very thorough, knowledgeable, and able to explain medical condition in layman's terms. Very empathetic and easy to talk to. Takes a real interest in his patient.
About Dr. Nicholas Buss, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346414752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buss works at
Dr. Buss has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buss. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.