Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center.



Dr. Bruggeman works at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.