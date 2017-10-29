Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center.
Dr. Bruggeman works at
Locations
1
OrthoWest, P.C.2725 S 144th St Ste 212, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 637-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
OrthoWest1 Edmundson Pl Ste 200, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4020
3
Midtown4239 Farnam St Ste 409, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (308) 385-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doc and very talented surgeon. He was recommended by two other surgeons whose opinions I value. I would absolutely use him again.
About Dr. Nicholas Bruggeman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497722763
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U Hosp
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinc
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruggeman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruggeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.
