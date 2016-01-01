Overview

Dr. Nicholas Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.