Emergency Medicine
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Branscomb, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Dr. Branscomb works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Found out what the other DR missed, Thank you!!!
    Oct 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Branscomb, DO
    About Dr. Nicholas Branscomb, DO

    Emergency Medicine
    English
    Male
    1689907206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Branscomb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branscomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branscomb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branscomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branscomb works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Branscomb’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branscomb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branscomb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branscomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branscomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

