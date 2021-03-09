Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandmeir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
-
1
Wvu Medicine - Neurology Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute33 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-6127
-
2
West Virginia Univ Neurosurgy40 Medical Park Ste 508, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 293-5041
-
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brandmeir performed brain focused ultrasound surgery for essential tremors for my (R) hand. It worked great and in addition it stopped essential tremor in my chin.
About Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336469998
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandmeir has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandmeir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
