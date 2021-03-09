Overview

Dr. Nicholas Brandmeir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Brandmeir works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.