Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO

Ophthalmology
Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. 

Dr. Bottaro works at Perich Eye Center in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Sebring, FL and Clearwater, FL.

Locations

    Perich Eye Center
    2020 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Newsom Eye - Carrollwood
    13904 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33618
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Newsom Eye - Sebring
    4211 Us Highway 27 N, Sebring, FL 33870
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Newsom Eye & Laser Center Inc.
    3165 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A1, Clearwater, FL 33761
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Dr. Nicholas Bottaro, DO

  Ophthalmology
  English
  1396193611
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

