Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD

Dermatology
5 (181)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Bontumasi works at Forefront Dermatology - Grand Haven in Grand Haven, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Grand Haven
    1600 S Beacon Blvd Ste 160, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 274-2871
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Grand Rapids
    2525 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 274-2871
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 30, 2022
    It has healed excellently. No mark at all. Thank you so much for your professional and courteous service from you and especially your staff. Couldn’t be happier!
    Jeff Davis — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306289574
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Iowa City, Ia
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
