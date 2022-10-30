Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bontumasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Haven, MI. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Bontumasi works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Grand Haven1600 S Beacon Blvd Ste 160, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 274-2871
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Grand Rapids2525 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 274-2871Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bontumasi?
It has healed excellently. No mark at all. Thank you so much for your professional and courteous service from you and especially your staff. Couldn’t be happier!
About Dr. Nicholas Bontumasi, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1306289574
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Iowa City, Ia
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bontumasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bontumasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bontumasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bontumasi works at
Dr. Bontumasi has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bontumasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Bontumasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bontumasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bontumasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bontumasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.