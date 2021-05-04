See All Oncologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD

Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Bernthal works at Orthopaedic Hemophilia Treatment Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Institute for Children
    403 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 741-8330
    Monday
    7:00am - 12:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:30pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Ucla
    1225 15th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234
  3. 3
    UCLA Orthopaedic Surgery
    1250 16th St # 3142, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Chordoma
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Chordoma
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2021
    Dr Bernthal’s bedside manner was fantastic and his skill as a surgeon is equal to his bedside manner. His explanations were thorough and easy to understand. I never felt rushed and I came away from our pre surgical consultation very confident in the path forward. All of his staff I came in contact with were excellent and very professional. My surgery went better than I expected and I would recommend Dr Bernthal without reservation.
    Richard G. — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD

    • Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902068356
    Education & Certifications

    • Huntsman Cancer Institute Sarcoma Advanced Research and Clinical Fellowship
    • UCLA Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Princeton University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Bernthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernthal has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

