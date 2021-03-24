Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Beckmann, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Beckmann is truly a fantastic doctor. He performed a tricky thyroid lobectomy on me with great success and made me feel so comfortable during the whole process. He is extremely experienced, kind and knowledgeable and I felt completely at ease having a scary surgery with him at the wheel. I highly recommend him!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1891114260
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado
