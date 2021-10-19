Dr. Batson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Batson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Batson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Batson works at
Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batson?
Dr. Batson is the best psychiatrist I’ve been to. He is caring, understanding, and really wants to help. He has saved me when I have been my worst or in a tough position. He is intelligent and easy going. He will help you if you truly want help. If you are just being seen to get drugs or play around he will know. I feel like that is why some of his reviews are bad. He is also very open to helping pregnant mothers. He knows what he is doing, and he is willing to help anyone who is serious about getting better.
About Dr. Nicholas Batson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295909786
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batson works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Batson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.