Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD
Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 497-7900
Lenox Hill Hospital210 E 68th St Ste 1F, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 485-0616
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Great Neck, 600 Northern Boulevard600 Northern Blvd Ste 309, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 224-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bastidas is hands down the most professional and caring surgeon i’ve met! The moment he entered the room on my initial visit he was very informative, listened to what I had to say and confident. On the day of surgeon he talked me through everything, leaving me to feel safe and confident for the outcome. I’m 2 months post op and I’ve never felt better. Any time anybody ask who I went to, I speak highly of him. He will be recommended first!!!
About Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Inst for Reconstr Pl Surg NYU Med Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bastidas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bastidas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bastidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bastidas has seen patients for Big Ears, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bastidas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bastidas speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastidas.
