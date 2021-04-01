See All Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Bastidas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 497-7900
  2. 2
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    210 E 68th St Ste 1F, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 485-0616
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Great Neck, 600 Northern Boulevard
    600 Northern Blvd Ste 309, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 224-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Big Ears
Gynecomastia
Cleft Lip
Big Ears
Gynecomastia
Cleft Lip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Apert Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crouzon Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Pierre Robin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Bastidas is hands down the most professional and caring surgeon i’ve met! The moment he entered the room on my initial visit he was very informative, listened to what I had to say and confident. On the day of surgeon he talked me through everything, leaving me to feel safe and confident for the outcome. I’m 2 months post op and I’ve never felt better. Any time anybody ask who I went to, I speak highly of him. He will be recommended first!!!
    About Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366600538
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • Inst for Reconstr Pl Surg NYU Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bastidas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bastidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bastidas has seen patients for Big Ears, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bastidas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastidas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastidas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastidas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastidas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

