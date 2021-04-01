Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bastidas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.