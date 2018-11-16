See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Nicholas Bastiampillai, DO

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bastiampillai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Bastiampillai works at Wilmot Primary Care Group Pllc in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmot Primary Care Group Pllc
    603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Saint Joseph's Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2018
    Dr. Nick, as we call him is one of the best doctors that I have seen. He is personable, courteous, and listens. He never rushes his patients and speaks to you with concern and respect.
    Sandra Lynch in Tucson, AZ — Nov 16, 2018
    About Dr. Nicholas Bastiampillai, DO

    Internal Medicine
    27 years of experience
    English
    1093750242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Bastiampillai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bastiampillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bastiampillai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bastiampillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bastiampillai works at Wilmot Primary Care Group Pllc in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bastiampillai’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bastiampillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bastiampillai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bastiampillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bastiampillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.