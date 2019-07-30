Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bambino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.



Dr. Bambino works at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Cornwall, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Lyme Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.