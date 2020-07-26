Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bambakidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8758Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
W Petersilge LLC1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-3192
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend Dr. Bambakidis to anyone needing brain surgery. He is a true professional and an extremely talented surgeon. He removed my acoustic neuroma in April of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and put my mind at ease (pun) from my apprehension of having surgery during such trying times. The surgery went well and I am happy to say I have no complications. He explained the procedure beforehand and said, "It is what it is." I liked his matter-of-fact approach. I am so blessed that I've healed and am doing great! Thank you Dr. B!!!
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
