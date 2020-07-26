See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Bambakidis works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-8758
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
  3. 3
    W Petersilge LLC
    1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3192

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 26, 2020
    PATRICIA LUPICA — Jul 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1508851106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Bambakidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bambakidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bambakidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bambakidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bambakidis has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Brain Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bambakidis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bambakidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bambakidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bambakidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bambakidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

