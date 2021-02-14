Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balaji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Balaji works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in Dr. Balaji's care since Feb 2014. He is absolutely superb! I see several special specialists, but he is the one I trust implicitly. I have seen other cardiologists and Inova and Johns Hopkins, but he's clearly the best and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Nicholas Balaji, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700809571
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balaji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balaji accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balaji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balaji works at
Dr. Balaji has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balaji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balaji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balaji.
