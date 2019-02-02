Overview

Dr. Nicholas Avitabile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Avitabile works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.