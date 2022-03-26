Overview

Dr. Nicholas Angelopoulos, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Angelopoulos works at Nicholas Angelopoulos DO in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.