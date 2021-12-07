Overview

Dr. Nicholas Andrade, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Andrade works at Tyler Neurosurgical Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.