Dr. Nicholas Ahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Ahn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8350Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahn is a great surgeon and truly cares about his patients. I never felt like a number. He is very attentive to your needs and concerns and spends the time to make sure you have a great understanding of the options available. I will not go anywhere else in the future. I had another care provider in a different health care system who retired so Dr Ahn was a blessing at the right time! UH has excellent care and staff
About Dr. Nicholas Ahn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356369482
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
