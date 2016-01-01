Dr. Nicholas Dane Adams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Dane Adams, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Dane Adams, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Adams works at
Locations
Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialists8305 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 846-1111
Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Garner)501 Health Park Dr Ste 180, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 550-0000
Unc Physicians Network Group Practices LLC6602 Knightdale Blvd Ste 203, Knightdale, NC 27545 Directions (919) 295-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Dane Adams, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.