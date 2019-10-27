Overview

Dr. Nicholas Aberle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Aberle works at Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.