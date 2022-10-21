Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alpenglow Pain & Wellness2000 Abbott Rd Ste A2, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (888) 523-0421Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great visit with Dr. Calor. Received my EDS diagnosis and lots of information regarding how to start off with mgmt and options for pain too. Very helpful and a good start!
About Dr. Nichelle Renk, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1548300205
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospitals &amp; Clinics|Stanford Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|Stanford Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|George Washington University Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center|University of Maryland Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
