Dr. Della Penna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD
Overview
Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Della Penna works at
Locations
Catherine Harrison-restelli MD2324 W Joppa Rd Ste 220, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Della Penna for about 2 years now. He is always ready for me at my appointment time and scheduling is very easy with him through email. He always responds to emails very quickly. He listens carefully to any issues I might have and asks questions about me and any medication I might be taking. He also keeps notes for each appointment. He is also a caring and likeable person who can laugh at the sometimes funny things that happen in life.
About Dr. Niccolo Della Penna, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306943212
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Della Penna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Della Penna.
