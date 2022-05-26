Overview

Dr. Nibha Mediratta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Mediratta works at Nibha Mediratta, MD PL in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.