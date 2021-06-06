Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD
Dr. Niberto Moreno, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este,
San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic
American University of the Caribbean, Plymouth,
Montserrat and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Miami Cancer Institute and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Moreno works at
Pedro U De La Rosa Costa MD8525 SW 92nd St Ste D15, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 630-2909
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 607W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-1230
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
- South Miami Hospital
Dr. Moreno has performed two cardiac surgeries for me. My last was 2 years ago and he did an excellent job replacing my mitral valve. God has given him the gift of caring and healing. Thank you Doctor. Your son, Niberto A. Moreno is an excellent cardiologist, as well. I love and appreciate you both. Sincerely, Carl E. Paschal
- English, Spanish
- 1720020860
- Pediatric Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Children’s Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Ill. Thoracic and Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Ill.
- General Surgery, University of Illinois/Metropolitan Group Hospitals, Chicago, Ill.
- U Ill Mgh Surg Prgm
- Universidad Central del Este, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic American University of the Caribbean, Plymouth, Montserrat
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
