Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niansen Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Niansen Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Cleveland Behavioral Health Pllc3555 Keith St NW Ste 102, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 728-2282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is not only patient and kind, he can really get to the heart of the matter quickly, where other doctors have failed before. Thanks to Dr. Liu, I have been properly diagnosed for the first time in decades and am on the right path, treatment wise. He truly listens to his patients and works with them. I feel grateful to have found him and would recommend him to anyone in Cleveland looking for a truly brilliant and caring mental health clinician.
About Dr. Niansen Liu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1679578371
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.