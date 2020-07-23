See All Psychiatrists in Cleveland, TN
Dr. Niansen Liu, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niansen Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Liu works at Cleveland Behavioral Health in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Behavioral Health Pllc
    3555 Keith St NW Ste 102, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 728-2282

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2020
    Dr. Liu is not only patient and kind, he can really get to the heart of the matter quickly, where other doctors have failed before. Thanks to Dr. Liu, I have been properly diagnosed for the first time in decades and am on the right path, treatment wise. He truly listens to his patients and works with them. I feel grateful to have found him and would recommend him to anyone in Cleveland looking for a truly brilliant and caring mental health clinician.
    JB — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Niansen Liu, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1679578371
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at Cleveland Behavioral Health in Cleveland, TN. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

