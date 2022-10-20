See All Dermatologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Nianda Reid, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nianda Reid, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.

Dr. Reid works at Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA, Spring House, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2003 Lower State Rd, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 345-6647
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    920 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 354-1440
  3. 3
    Embrace Dermatology + Aesthetics
    909 Sumneytown Pike, Spring House, PA 19477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 609-2424
  4. 4
    Embrace Dermatology + Aesthetics
    123 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 609-2424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Reid since before Embrace. Dr. Reid has helped me to finally diagnose and treat the various forms of eczema that have been plaguing me for most of my adulthood. I only wish that I found her sooner. She and her office even went to bat for me with the insurance company to get a treatment that is the only one that worked in over 20 years. And the new Spring House office is super clean, convenient, and the staff amazing. Dr. Reid is a consummate professional but shows a deep empathy for her patients' condition. I wouldn't choose anyone else.
    Brian P — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nianda Reid, MD
    About Dr. Nianda Reid, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053604132
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University/ Ri Hospital
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nianda Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reid works at Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Sellersville, PA, Spring House, PA and Philadelphia, PA. View the full addresses on Dr. Reid’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

