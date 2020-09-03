See All Rheumatologists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Niall Roche, MD

Rheumatology
Overview

Dr. Niall Roche, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Roche works at Arthritis Center in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Arthritis Center
    5565 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 924-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Sep 03, 2020
    His staff is very helpful and kind. Super friendly. The waiting room is clean and spacious. Dr. Roche is amazing. He listens to you and takes all the information in to solve whatever puzzle your body may be throwing out there. He's incredibly knowledgeable, has a great sense of humor, makes you feel at ease and that you will be well taken care of. You are in good hands!
    H. McDougall — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Niall Roche, MD

    Rheumatology
    37 years of experience
    English, French
    1194755918
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic
    Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    University College Dublin, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine And Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niall Roche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roche has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

