Dr. Sipp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nia Sipp, MD
Overview
Dr. Nia Sipp, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA.
Dr. Sipp works at
Locations
Willowbrook At Tanner958 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 103, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 812-3610
Jennings Mill Drug Company1360 Caduceus Way Bldg 400, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 286-8442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Phoenix, AZ and saw Dr. Sipp two times, telacommute while my Dr was on vaca. When I went to do this review, I was shocked at her score. I guess that shows that most people only tell the negative and not the positive. Thank you Dr Sipp for taking good care of me while my Dr was away. I could tell she cares about her patients. I asked to go down a dose on one of my meds. She was concerned about doing it, since she was just filling in. I told her my Dr and I had already discussed this. She was very easy to talk to. My Dr was concerned about us being stuck with a Dr who didn't care, I told her they could be twins by the way they interact with their patients. I hope she sees this. I never did ask what part of GA she was from. When I saw she practiced out of Fayetteville, I couldn't believe it. My Aunt and Uncle live there.
About Dr. Nia Sipp, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1609905959
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipp works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipp. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.