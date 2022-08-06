See All Plastic Surgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Nia Banks, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nia Banks, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nia Banks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Banks works at Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
10 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
10 (217)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery
    325 Hospital Dr Ste 209, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 880-7022

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Banks?

    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr. Banks performed for Gynecomastia surgery on me. And the results were superb. There is minimal scaring, and non invasive surgical marks. Would definitely see her again. Some of the reviews below will mention Dr. Banks overall demeanor. And I will admit, Dr. Banks does come off as cold. However, she is a highly effective surgeon, she followed up two days after my surgery, the staff is good, and the decor is good, and I would recommend her again. And
    T — Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nia Banks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nia Banks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Banks to family and friends

    Dr. Banks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Banks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nia Banks, MD.

    About Dr. Nia Banks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255478533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Necker-Enfants Malades
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Avon Foundation Comprehensive Breast Center|Johns Hopkins Resident Cosmetic Surgery Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nia Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banks works at Beaux Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Banks’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nia Banks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.