Dr. Nhu Tran, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tran works at Healing Companion Med Clnc in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.