Overview

Dr. Nhu-Nga Truong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Virginia



Dr. Truong works at Potomac Family Practice in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Potomac Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.