Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California
Dr. Bruce works at
Locations
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group at The Woodlands - Neurology17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 690, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, competent, caring. I highly recommend Dr Bruce.
About Dr. Nhu Bruce, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1609922210
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University of Colorado
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
