Dr. Nhi Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nhi Le, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Palacios Community Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Texas Medical & Wellness Clinic4701 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 284-4622Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Palacios Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le has helped me so much in my journey to feel better. Her advice is spot on. My weight, inflammation, and body is better than ever. She listens and cares for her patients. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Nhi Le, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1003808163
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / pursuing Master in Metabolic Medicine Fellowship in Anti-aging, Functional, Regenerative Medicine,
- Albany Medical Hospital
- Albany Medical Hospital|Albany Memorial Hospital
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
510 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.