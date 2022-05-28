Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Minh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Dr. Nguyen-Minh works at
Locations
Nhat Canh Nguyen-minh MD Inc.71943 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 776-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nguyen-Minh performed my gall bladder removal surgery in May 2022 at the wonderful Rancho Mirage Surgery Center and he was absolutely all I could want in a kind, caring and professional surgeon. I was very nervous as I have had abdomen pain for 4 years and have had 5 lower abdomen surgeries in my youth with residual scar tissue. From our first meeting, I knew he was the perfect surgeon for me talking about the details of the surgery and hoping he could do it laparoscopic even with the old scar tissue. Just before surgery, he came in to make sure I was feeling comfortable. My post surgery has been fantastic, only needed 1 Norco the 1st day, no diarrhea and pain free. Dr. Nguyen-Minh and his staff have been wonderful, calling me the day after and then 1 week after speaking with doctor - he changed my life and I am so very grateful!
About Dr. Nhat Nguyen-Minh, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
