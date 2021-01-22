Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Community Cancer Institute785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr Pham is one of the most knowledgeable Drs I have ever interacted with. He is very thorough in his explanations and has a disarming, soft manner with his patients.
About Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1003102617
- University Of California At San Diego, Radiation Oncology
- Naval Medical Center San Diego, Internal Medicine
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.