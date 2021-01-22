See All Radiation Oncologists in Clovis, CA
Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Community Cancer Institute
    785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 387-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2021
    Dr Pham is one of the most knowledgeable Drs I have ever interacted with. He is very thorough in his explanations and has a disarming, soft manner with his patients.
    Steven — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1003102617
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California At San Diego, Radiation Oncology
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego, Internal Medicine
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nhat-Long Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Community Cancer Institute - Medical Oncology in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

