Dr. Nhan Pham, DO
Dr. Nhan Pham, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Celebration Cosmetic Surgery2901 Parkway Blvd Ste B2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 965-2558
I've known Dr Pham for over 25 years.. I knew him in Michigan in the 1990s when I first visited his offices,.. I moved to Central Florida and what a pleasant surprise to find he was here. I go to Dr Pham in Florida for my cosmetic surgeries I put my complete trust in his many years of experience and knowledge..Dr Pham always took time with me to go over procedures...The Office staff is very compassionate, kind and understanding.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043261456
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
