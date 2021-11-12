See All Plastic Surgeons in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Nhan Pham, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nhan Pham, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Pham works at Celebration Cosmetic Surgery in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Celebration Cosmetic Surgery
    2901 Parkway Blvd Ste B2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 965-2558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Hypoplasia

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Nov 12, 2021
I've known Dr Pham for over 25 years.. I knew him in Michigan in the 1990s when I first visited his offices,.. I moved to Central Florida and what a pleasant surprise to find he was here. I go to Dr Pham in Florida for my cosmetic surgeries I put my complete trust in his many years of experience and knowledge..Dr Pham always took time with me to go over procedures...The Office staff is very compassionate, kind and understanding.
Ms Tommie V. — Nov 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nhan Pham, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1043261456
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nhan Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pham works at Celebration Cosmetic Surgery in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

Dr. Pham has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

