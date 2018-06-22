Overview

Dr. Nguyen Tran, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at NGUYEN X TRAN DO in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.