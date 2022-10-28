Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Pines Health Partners PA8515 Spring Cypress Rd Ste 108, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 376-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Blown away - excellent doctor and amazing staff
About Dr. Nguyen Phan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245266949
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.